Realme 5i, with quad cameras, to go on sale today
Science
Realme 5i, the budget friendly handset which went official in India last week, is all set to go on its first sale today.
The handset, priced at Rs. 8,999, will be up for grabs starting 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
The key highlights of the phone include its waterdrop notched design, quad rear cameras, a physical fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's more.
Pricing
First, a look at the pricing and offers
The Realme 5i, available in solo 4GB/64GB configuration, is priced at Rs. 8,999.
Talking about launch offers, e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering additional 5% discount using Axis Bank credit cards.
Apart from that, buyers can avail 10% MobiKwik SuperCash (worth up to Rs. 1,000) and Rs. 500 exchange bonus from Cashify while making the purchase via Realme's official website.
Design and display
Realme 5i offers waterdrop notched design, HD+ display
As far as its specifications are concerned, Realme 5i comes with an edge-to-edge screen featuring a waterdrop notched design and a prominent bottom bezel to offer a screen-to-body ratio of 89%.
On the rear, the polycarbonate panel houses quad cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor.
It features a 6.52-inch LCD screen with HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.
Cameras
The handset houses quad rear cameras for shutterbugs
The quad-lens rear camera setup on the Realme 5i comprises a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP (f/2.4) sensors for depth sensing and macro photography.
For the selfie lovers, the phone offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Moreover, the main camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the selfie snapper supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Internals
And, here's a look at the internals
The Realme 5i is powered by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging technology.
In addition, the phone offers all the latest connectivity options such as dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.