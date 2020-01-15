These Vivo smartphones have received a price-cut in India
Science
In a new development, Chinese tech giant Vivo has slashed the prices of Z1 Pro and Z1x smartphones in India by Rs. 1,000.
With the latest price revision, the Z1 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs. 12,990, while the Z1x is up for grabs at Rs. 14,990.
Notably, the price-cut is applicable across all online and offline sales channels.
Here's more.
New prices
First, a look at the updated prices
With the latest price revision, the Vivo Z1x is now priced at Rs. 14,990 (previous price: Rs. 15,990) for the entry-level 4GB/128GB variant and Rs. 16,990 (previous price: Rs. 17,990) for the 6GB/128GB model.
Likewise, the Z1 Pro is up for grabs at Rs. 12,990 (previous price: Rs. 13,990) for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 13,990 (previous price: Rs. 14,990) for the 6GB/64GB variant.
Phone #1
Vivo Z1x: The premium mid-ranger
To recall, the Vivo Z1x offers a familiar waterdrop notched design and a noticeable chin at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup with LED flash.
It features a 6.38-inch AMOLED screen with full-HD+ resolution and an under-display fingerprint reader.
Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 712 processor, coupled with up to 128GB storage and 4,500mAh battery.
Information
Vivo Z1x houses a 48MP main camera
In the imaging department, Vivo Z1x houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For the selfie lovers, the phone offers a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Phone #2
Vivo Z1 Pro: The wallet-friendly gaming handset
On the other hand, the gaming-centric Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a small display cut-out at the top left corner, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It offers a Snapdragon 712 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and several performance-enhancing modes including Cooling Turbo, AI Turbo, Center Turbo, Net Turbo, and Game Turbo for improved gaming experience.
Information
Vivo Z1 Pro offers a 32MP front-facing snapper
The triple rear cameras on the Vivo Z1 Pro include a 16MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the phone offers a respectable 32MP (f/2.0) front camera.