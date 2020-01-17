Microsoft's new app uses AI to help with math problems
After offering a way to digitize real-world tables, Microsoft has launched 'Maths Solver,' a smart app capable of solving complicated mathematical problems.
The tool, available for download on iOS and Android, uses the power of smartphone cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) to scan problems and solve them in no time.
Here's all you need to know about it.
App
Microsoft Maths Solver: What it can do?
Microsoft Maths Solver comes with the ability to solve a variety of math questions, covering a range of topics, including elementary arithmetic, algebra, trigonometry, calculus, statistics, word problems, and more.
The app shows the answer with a detailed explanation and displays interactive graphs to help the reader better understand the equation in question.
Use
Using the app is relatively easy
In order to use the Maths Solver, you get three options: draw the problem on the app's 'draw' section, type it into its built-in scientific calculator, or write it on a piece of paper and scan using the app.
Once you feed the problem through any method, the AI engine of the app will display a solution almost instantly, complete with a step-by-step guide.
Resources
Plus, you also get additional resources to learn
Along with recognizing and solving the problem, Maths Solver also offers resources for delving into the topic in question.
This includes interactive graphs to understand the specific problem at hand, video material to learn more about the topic, as well as similar problems fetched from the web.
Notably, it also offers an option to create a worksheet with problems for practice.
Languages
Various languages supported, including Hindi
What makes this app even more useful is the fact that it works in 22 different languages, including English, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, and Hindi.
This way, you can use your native language to get help with homework problems and learn different mathematical techniques.
Microsoft Maths Solver is available for both Android and iOS devices.