Google likely to launch two mid-range Pixel phones
Google is expected to launch a mid-range version of its latest flagship, the Pixel 4, in a matter of months, perhaps around I/O 2020.
Some renders of the much-coveted device, rumored to be called Pixel 4a, have already surfaced online. And, going by the latest reports, this device might be accompanied by another mid-range Pixel.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Discovery
New Pixel phone codenames discovered
Just recently, the folks at XDA-Developers unearthed three new device codenames - sunfish, redfin, and bramble - as well as the SoC platforms they are based on.
All the names belonged to some kind of fish, which, considering Google's 'fish-based' internal naming strategy, led XDA to posit that these could be the Pixel phones Google might be working on, including the upcoming Pixel 4a.
Information
All Pixels have been codenamed after different fishes
All Pixel phones revealed to date have been codenamed internally after some kind of fish. The original Pixel, for instance, was called sailfish while the recently launched Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL were dubbed flame and coral, respectively.
Details
What we know about recently-revealed codenames?
The sunfish codename, spotted in the AOSP repository, is based on sm7150 platform, which is the codename for mid-range Snapdragon 730 SoC. This device is likely to be Pixel 4a, as the same name has also appeared Google app's code.
Meanwhile, redfin and bramble were spotted with sm7250, which is the internal name of Snapdragon 765, the chip that comes with a 5G modem.
Information
Devices being developed with at least Android 10 onboard
Notably, all the three devices in question are being developed with at least Android 10 onboard. Sunfish and bramble also have an additional development branch, which is based on Android 11.
Possibility
Hopefully, two of these devices will debut soon
While nothing can be said for sure at this stage, the common belief is that two of these devices will debut as mid-range Pixels in the coming months.
Sunfish will probably launch as the 4G-only Pixel 4a, while either redfin or bramble could take the stage as Pixel 4a XL with 5G capabilities. The left unit, meanwhile, would be the company's development board.