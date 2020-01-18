OnePlus teases MEMC feature for its new 120Hz Fluid Display
OnePlus is aiming to take on the Galaxy S20 series and Huawei P40 smartphones with a new 120Hz Fluid Display that is designed to be "smoother, more accurate, and easier on the eyes."
In the latest, CEO Pete Lau has teased that the next-generation display will come with an integrated MEMC chip that will convert ordinary 30fps content into 60fps or even 120fps videos.
Twitter Post
Here's the official teaser from Pete Lau
If you’ve seen high-quality TVs, you’re no stranger to MEMC. We’ve created a custom MEMC chip that can push ordinary 30fps video up to 120, so any video gets the full advantage of our 120Hz Fluid Display. pic.twitter.com/YPD3fw5uOn— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 16, 2020
Understanding tech
About OnePlus's custom MEMC feature
MEMC (Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation), commonly found on high-end TVs, is a motion interpolation technology that uses real-time algorithmic adjustments to insert additional frames to a video file, enabling 24 or 30fps content to play at 60 or 120fps.
For this feature, OnePlus is using a built-in chipset that'll elevate the frame rate in order to offer smoother video playback on the new 120Hz screen.
Information
The chipset will not be power hungry
Since MEMC technology uses a lot of computational power and algorithm processing, it can affect battery life. However, according to OnePlus, the company is using a low power consumption MEMC hardware to upscale content for its high-quality 120Hz Fluid Display.
Fluid Display
Here's more about OnePlus's new screen technology
OnePlus's 120Hz Fluid Display will be a Samsung-sourced 2K AMOLED screen that will feature a 120Hz refresh rate, over 1000 nits of peak brightness, and industry-leading 240Hz touch sampling rate for a more responsive touch experience.
OnePlus has also claimed that the screen will offer an industry-leading JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) ratio of less than 0.8 and support 10-bit color coverage.
Twitter Post
60Hz vs 120Hz
The OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display: The smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/I4FWP64NfO— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 15, 2020
Premium handset
The new display tech could be exclusive to Pro model
OnePlus is working to launch three phones in the first half of 2020. There's OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro that'll succeed the popular OnePlus 7 series and a new low-cost OnePlus 8 Lite handset that'll rival the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite.
However, the new 120Hz Fluid Display could be exclusive to the ultra-premium Pro model only.