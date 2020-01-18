Samsung's Z Flip foldable phone could launch at just $860
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip, which was earlier said to be named as Galaxy Bloom, is shaping out to be a very attractive offering.
According to South Korea-based iNews24, the foldable phone could cost as low as 1 million won (around $860 or Rs. 61,000), making it a lot more affordable than some flagship iPhones and even the reincarnated Motorola RAZR, which costs $1,500.
Rivals
Samsung will aggressively price the device to tackle competition
According to the South Korean news publication, the Galaxy Z Flip will cost anywhere between 1 million won ($862) and 1.5 million won ($1,293), approximately between Rs. 61,000-92,000.
However, an insider familiar with the matter has said the price hasn't been finalized yet.
That said, Samsung will aggressively price the device to stave off competition from rivals like Motorola and Huawei.
From the grapevine
Galaxy Z Flip to feature a folding glass screen
According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a foldable Infinity-O display with a punch hole for the selfie camera. Interestingly, the display will be protected by a foldable glass instead of the fragile plastic polymer that we saw on the Galaxy Fold.
This new glass technology could prove to be more durable since it'll prevent screen damage and creases.
Rumor roundup
What else do we know about the Z Flip?
The Z Flip will reportedly come with a dual-lens rear camera setup, including a 108MP primary sensor and hi-end internals, including last year's flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 855. It will also support 8K video recording as well as 5G networks.
Further, the handset could get a side-mounted fingerprint reader that's likely to be integrated with the power button, something similar to the Galaxy Fold.
Information
The handset will launch on February 11
Samsung's all-new Galaxy Z Flip folding phone will go official alongside the upcoming Galaxy S20 series early next month. According to an official teaser, the upcoming phones will be unveiled at the company's "Unpacked" event on February 11 in San Francisco.