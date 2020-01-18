Samsung Galaxy S20's specifications leaked. Start saving for the beast!
Science
As a follow-up to its Galaxy S10 line-up, Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra on February 11 with an all-new design and top-of-the-line hardware.
According to the leaked specifications (via @IshanAgarwal), the S20 series will come with a 120Hz display, an advanced camera setup with up to 10x optical zoom, and flagship-grade internals.
Here's our roundup.
At a glance
Samsung Galaxy S20 series: Design
Before jumping into the specifications, let's recall how the S20 series will look like. According to previously leaked renders, the upcoming models will feature a Note 10-like center-aligned punch-hole design and an IP68-rated metal-glass sandwiched body.
However, the camera hole will be smaller, the bezels will be relatively slimmer, and a new L-shaped camera unit will be present on the backside.
All about the screen
All models will sport 120Hz displays
Further, according to the leak, all models will headline an Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen having a WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
In terms of sizes, the standard S20 will bear a 6.2-inch screen while the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will sport a 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch display, respectively.
Camera
Galaxy S20 series to offer industry-leading camera technology
The S20 Ultra will feature a 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 48MP telephoto shooter with 10x optical and 100x digital zoom, and a ToF camera.
The S20 and S20 Plus will also get a similar setup but with 12MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto lens which will support 3x optical and 30x digital zoom. However, the standard S20 won't get a ToF camera.
Camera features
Galaxy S20 series will support 8K video recording
Evidently, the Galaxy S20 series will support up to 8K video recording at 30fps using the rear cameras and up to 4K video recording at 60fps via the front-facing cameras.
As for the specs, the S20 Ultra will house a 40MP camera on the front while the S20 and S20 Plus will get a 10MP snapper for selfies and video calling.
Internals
Under the hood
For the European and Asian markets, the S20 models will come with a 7nm Exynos 990 chipset while other regions could get a Snapdragon 865-powered variant.
Under the hood, the S20 Ultra, S20 Plus, and S20 will run on Android 10-based One UI 2, pack AKG-tuned Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and house 5,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 4,000mAh battery, respectively.
Premium stuff
Start saving up for the beast
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series will go official alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone at the company's "Unpacked" event on February 11 in San Francisco.
And if you are planning to buy one of the S20 models, start saving up as the range is likely to start around an eye-watering $1,000 (approx. Rs. 71,000) price tag.