This Honor smartphone has better cameras than iPhone 11 Pro
Honor V30 Pro has beaten heavy-weights like the iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 4, and Mate 30 Pro to take the second spot on DxOMark's smartphone camera rankings.
The budget-friendly flagship handset, which went official in November, has managed to win the coveted spot with a combined score of 122, which is just 1 point behind the chart-topper Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G.
Information
First, let's understand DxOMark and its ratings
DxOMark is a benchmarking website that tests different types of cameras, ranging from smartphones to professional cameras. For ratings, several industry-standard tests are conducted wherein 1,500+ images and 2+ hours of video are captured and examined in controlled lab environments and in natural indoor/outdoor scenes.
Scorecard
Here's how Honor V30 performed in the tests
With an accurate and consistent exposure across different lighting conditions, great zooming capabilities, and detail preservation, the Honor V30 Pro scored a total of 133 points in the photo category.
In the video tests, DxOMark awarded the handset a promising score of 100, thanks to good exposure and color reproduction, quick autofocus, and great stabilization.
Cons
Shortcomings noted by DxOMark in its report
In the photo category, the Honor V30 Pro is only behind the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G which tops the list with 134 points. According to DxOMark, the main difference between two devices "is the occasional autofocus failure" on the Honor handset.
In the video test, the "autofocus instabilities and lens tilt issues" affected the sharpness across the frame.
Information
Here's recalling Honor V30 Pro's camera specifications
The Honor V30 Pro houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 40MP (f/1.6, OIS) main sensor, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens. On the front, the phone offers a 32MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens.