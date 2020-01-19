These Louis Vuitton wireless earbuds cost an eye-watering $1,090
French fashion house Louis Vuitton, known for its luxury products and accessories, has launched a pair of new truly wireless buds called the Horizon Wireless Earphones.
Featuring the iconic LV branding, some flashy colors, and an eye-watering price tag of $1,090 (around Rs. 75,000), the earphones are essentially a luxurious version of the Master & Dynamics MW07 Plus that cost $299 (around Rs. 21,000).
Design
Louis Vuitton Horizon Wireless Earphones come in five different colors
The Louis Vuitton Horizon Wireless Earphones feature an in-ear fit and are available in bright red, pristine white, jet black, pink, and neon yellow colors.
Each variant comes with its own stainless steel case that features a sapphire glass lid, ceramic base, and LV branding.
The buds weigh in at 9g for each side and come with swappable silicone ear tips and fit wings.
Highlights
The earphones can survive rain
The LV buds pack in 10mm Beryllium drivers and dual omni-directional microphones for calls. However, there's no AptX codec support for hi-res wireless audio streaming despite the $1,000 price tag.
That said, the earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that offers faster pairing and a working range distance of upto 100 feet. The buds are also IPX5 water-resistant, meaning they can survive some splashes.
Features
The buds also offer active noise canceling
The Louis Vuitton Horizon Wireless Earphones feature active noise canceling mode, which helps remove background noise, and an ambient-listening mode that lets you listen to music while allowing surrounding sound to pass through.
The buds come with a proximity sensor that enables automatic play/pause and has dedicated control buttons for play/pause, skip forward/skip back, volume control, call answer, and quick access to voice assistant.
Battery and charging
You get upto 8 hours of playtime in ANC mode
On a single charge, the latest LV earphones last up to 8 hours in ambient listening or active noise canceling modes and up to 10 hours in classic listening mode.
The charging case offers 2 additional charges of 10 hours each, and it can be fully juiced up via USB Type-C port or wireless (using Qi charger) in 40 minutes.