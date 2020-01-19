WhatsApp to get support for animated stickers, hints beta update
Science
WhatsApp is constantly improving its platform with new features, and the latest one to come to the messaging app might be animated stickers.
WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, has spotted some developments in the latest beta update that hint at the arrival of animated stickers soon.
Notably, the feature is not available for general users as of now.
Here's more to know.
New development
All Stickers Packs have received a server side update
According to WABetaInfo, all Stickers Packs available on WhatsApp have received a server-side update. As of now, the reasons for the update are actually unknown but rumors suggest the company is working to enable animated stickers.
You can update all your sticker packs by going to Chat > Stickers button > Tap on + icon and then on "UPDATE".
Another feature
WhatsApp is also working on a new 'Disappearing Messages' feature
Separately, WhatsApp is also working to introduce a new "Delete Messages" feature (also referred to as "Disappearing Messages") that automatically deletes sent messages after a pre-determined time period.
However, contrary to earlier reports, popular tipster WABetaInfo has said that the feature is being offered as a cleaning tool for group chats and it won't be available for individual users.
Not for all
Group admins will have access to Delete Messages feature
According to WABetaInfo, the aforementioned "Delete Messages" feature will be available under the Group Settings menu, and admins can use it to clean the chat group.
Group Admins will be able to select a time frame for which they want the messages to last before they get automatically deleted. Notably, admins will also have the option to turn off the feature.
Information
Admins will have five time intervals to choose from
As per reports, admins will get five options to set the timer for "Delete Messages": 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, and 1 year. If an admin selects the 1-hour option, every message sent in that particular chat will disappear after an hour.