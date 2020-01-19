These Samsung, Xiaomi, Nokia smartphones to receive Android 10 update
Google's latest mobile operating system, Android 10, has been out for quite some time, and most of the premium smartphones have already received the new update.
Over the past few weeks, several leading smartphone makers have announced their Android 10 release roadmap for other mid-range and budget smartphones as well.
Here, we compile the phones from various brands that would soon get the update.
OEM #1
Xiaomi's release plan for Android 10
Xiaomi has already introduced the Android 10 update for its Android One-based Mi A2, and other devices are also expected to get the new firmware soon.
Over the coming weeks, the Mi A3, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 8 Pro are in line to receive the new update.
OEM #2
Realme has also announced its Android 10 release roadmap
Realme has also announced the list of smartphones that are first in line to receive the latest Android update.
The Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme 3 Pro will get the update in Q1 2020 while Realme 3, Realme 5, and Realme 3i will receive it by Q2.
Finally, the Realme 2 Pro will get the Android 10 firmware in Q3.
OEM #3, OEM #4
These Samsung, OnePlus phones will also get the update soon
Samsung is also working on releasing the Android 10 update for some of its premium phones, including Galaxy Fold, Galaxy M40, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, and Note 9.
OnePlus, which has already rolled out the new firmware for its OnePlus 7 and 6 series smartphones, is expected to soon offer the update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T models too.
OEM #5
Nokia has also shared its Android 10 roll-out plan
Several of Nokia's earlier launched handsets are also in line to get the new Android update.
Over the coming weeks, we expect the company to release the Android 10 firmware for the Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, and Nokia 3.1 Plus.