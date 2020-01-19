This high-end gaming laptop is available with Rs. 70,000 discount
If you are a hardcore gamer looking to buy a new laptop that satisfies all your gaming needs, then here's an unmissable deal for you.
As part of the Great Indian Sale, the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR III laptop is listed with a massive discount of Rs. 69,991 on Amazon and can be purchased at Rs. 1,24,999.
Here's everything to know.
Information
Details about the offer
With a flat discount of 36%, the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR III can now be purchased at Rs. 1,24,999 on Amazon. Additionally, buyers can get an extra 10% discount on payments using SBI Bank credit cards and up to Rs. 11,900 off on exchange offer.
Design and display
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR III: At a glance
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR III features ultra-slim borders around the sides and a prominent bottom bezel to offer a near 82% screen-to-body ratio.
The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch LED screen with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.
Apart from that, the laptop houses a number pad integrated trackpad and a distinctive keyboard with RGB backlighting.
Internals
Here's a look at the internals
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR III is powered by a 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6GB) graphics card.
Under the hood, the laptop runs Windows 10 Home OS and packs a 66Wh 4-cell battery as well as an advanced cooling system for heat dissipation.
Further, it offers 16GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable upto 32GB) and 1TB SSD storage.
Connectivity
Finally, what about connectivity options?
The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR III comes with support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, and a combined headphone as well as a microphone jack.
Apart from that, the laptop houses side-firing quad speakers with Smart Amp technology for immersive audio output.