Honor 9X now available in India: Price, specifications and features
Science
Honor's newly-launched 9X smartphone has gone on sale in India via Flipkart. The budget-friendly handset offers an all-screen design, 48MP triple-lens rear camera, and mid-range internals.
It comes at a starting price of Rs. 12,999, and is available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colors. Notably, there is also an attractive discount offer for early buyers.
Here are all the details.
Key details
Pricing, availability and launch offers
The Honor 9X costs Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB model.
Interestingly, Flipkart is also offering a limited-time discount of Rs. 1,000 on the 4GB/128GB variant.
Buyers can also avail an additional 10% discount via ICICI Bank credit card or Kotak Mahindra debit/credit cards, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 2,200.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the Honor 9X
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Honor 9X offers an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the all-screen design achieved by a pop-up camera module. On the rear, the gradient finished panel houses a triple camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
Further, it sports a 6.59-inch LCD display with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The primary camera on the Honor 9X includes a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a secondary 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) pop-up camera for selfies and video calling.
Internals
Under the hood
The Honor 9X is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F processor, combined with 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery which supports 10W fast-charging support.
The handset also offers all the latest connectivity options such as support for dual-SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.