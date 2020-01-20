Now, Huawei's phones will feature TomTom's maps
Science
Huawei has struck a deal with TomTom to use its maps and navigational services on its phones.
The move comes months after Google and other American giants were forced to cut off business ties with the Chinese conglomerate due to the trade ban imposed by the US Department of Commerce.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Impact
Ban blocked Huawei's access to Google's services
While the trade ban prevented every American company from dealing with Huawei, the biggest impact came from the restriction imposed on Google.
The reason? Huawei's dependence on Google for sourcing Android as well as a number of apps available on its phones, including Google Maps and the Play Store.
Losing access to Google meant no longer offering these products on its phones.
Change #1
However, it has been prepping alternatives since then
When the ban came into effect, Huawei started pushing the development of alternatives for Google products.
First, the company unveiled HarmonyOS, a platform that creates a shared ecosystem by working across a range of form factors, including smartphones, wearables, smart TVs, and in-vehicle systems.
It didn't confirm when its phones would start shipping with HarmonyOS but claimed that the option is now ready.
Change #2
Next, Google Maps set to be replaced by TomTom maps
Following the development of HarmonyOS, Huawei started working to get different app developers onto the platform.
A part of this effort was to establish a credible Google Maps-like navigational service with the help of a proprietary tool or a third-party, albeit non-American, partner.
This partner will now be Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom, Reuters reported.
Deal
Deal signed to use TomTom's maps and navigation services
According to TomTom's spokesperson Remco Meerstra, the deal between Huawei and TomTom had been closed a while ago but wasn't made official until now.
And, while the representative didn't share specific details of the agreement, the basic idea is Huawei will get access to TomTom's maps, navigational service, and traffic data for use in the apps built into its phones.
Possibility
Huawei phone apps likely to use TomTom maps
Though many details remain unclear at this stage, the deal could also mean that TomTom maps would even be used on third-party apps (along with the main Maps) needing navigational data, like those for booking a cab or ordering food.
However, for now, there is no clarity on when these maps will start shipping on Huawei devices.