Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71's availability details leaked
Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, the premium mid-range smartphones which were unveiled last month, are likely to be launched in India soon.
In the latest update, 91Mobiles has claimed that the Galaxy A51 will go on sale in the country by the end of this month, while the Galaxy A71 will be available by mid-February.
Here are more details.
India pricing of the handsets was revealed earlier
To recall, the India pricing of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones was leaked earlier this month. According to the tip-off, the Galaxy A51 will start at Rs. 22,990 while the more premium Galaxy A71 will be available at Rs. 29,990.
Design and display
Here's what the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 offer
Both the Galaxy A51 and A71 come with polycarbonate bodies and feature an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top-center.
The Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch screen, while the A51 gets a comparatively smaller 6.5-inch display. That said, both phones come with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel, a 20:9 aspect ratio and house an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Cameras
Both models offer quad rear cameras
The Galaxy A51 offers a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor.
The Galaxy A71 also gets a similar setup but with a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens.
On the front, both the handsets offer a 32MP (f/2.2) sensor for selfies, video calling, and face unlock.
Internals
And, here's a look at the internals
The Galaxy A51 is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset, while the Galaxy A71 packs an unnamed 2.2GHz octa-core processor, presumably a Snapdragon 730.
As for memory options, the handsets offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.
Further, the A71 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging technology whereas the A51 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.