OnePlus 8 Pro's hands-on images confirm key specifications
Science
OnePlus is working on its next batch of smartphones, and we may see as many as three new models this year including a flagship OnePlus 8, an ultra-premium OnePlus 8 Pro, and a low-cost OnePlus 8 Lite.
In the latest development, a prototype of the Pro variant has been spotted in hands-on images, confirming some of the key design features and specifications.
At a glance
OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a punch-hole screen design
According to the leaked image (via TrueTech), the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a Galaxy S10-like punch-hole screen design with curved screen edges. Notably, the design is in line with the previously leaked renders.
The image also confirms that the volume buttons will be placed on the left side while the alert slider and the power button will remain on the right side.
Confirmed
The handset will debut a 120Hz display with MEMC technology
The hands-on image shows the Settings page where users can select the refresh rate of the display. The image shows three options: 120Hz, 90Hz, and 60Hz. Meanwhile, OnePlus has already confirmed that its upcoming flagship phones will debut a new 120Hz Fluid display.
Moreover, as per an official teaser, OnePlus 8 Pro will also get a dedicated MEMC chip for content upscaling.
From the grapevine
What else do we expect from OnePlus 8 Pro?
OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a total of four cameras including a vertically-aligned triple-lens unit and a separate ToF sensor. However, the details of the sensors remain unclear as of now.
Further, the phone would come with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, an improved in-screen fingerprint reader, louder stereo speakers, and faster wired-charging (presumably 50W).
Information
OnePlus 8 series to arrive sometime around May-June
In an earlier tip-off, Max J had claimed that OnePlus would announce its upcoming flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, sometime in the second quarter of 2020. In any case, going by its tradition, we expect to see the OnePlus 8 in May-June.