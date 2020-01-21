Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications leaked, 108MP camera isn't happening!
Samsung's upcoming foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, will come with a 12MP rear camera and not an S20 Ultra-like 108MP sensor which was reported earlier, according to a new tip-off by the reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal.
The acclaimed leaker has also given away other key specifications of the upcoming handset including details about the display, processor, battery and front camera.
Design and display
Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch folding screen
According to the new leak, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a punch hole for the selfie camera.
Interestingly, the display will be protected by a flexible glass instead of the fragile plastic polymer that we saw on the Galaxy Fold.
Further, the handset will come in Black and Purple color options.
Cameras
The phone will sport a 12MP main camera
According to Ishan Agarwal, the Z Flip will come with a 12MP main camera and not a 108MP sensor that we will see on the super-premium S20 Ultra. Tipster Max Weinbach has also made similar claims, adding that the 12MP sensor will be joined by another wide-angle lens.
On the front, the phone will sport a 10MP selfie snapper, according to both the leakers.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by last year's Snapdragon 855 chipset and offer 256GB storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI 2 and pack a 3,300mAh or 3,500mAh battery, according to Agarwal. However, as per Weinbach, the handset will offer a 3,300mAh battery.
Some rumors also claim that it will support 8K video recording and 5G networks.
Information
The handset will launch on February 11
Samsung's all-new Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone will go official alongside the upcoming Galaxy S20 series on February 11 at the company's "Unpacked" event in San Francisco. As for pricing, the phone could come at a starting price of $860 or roughly Rs. 61,000.