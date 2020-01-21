Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched at Rs. 39,000
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the affordable version of the flagship Galaxy Note 10 which debuted earlier this month, has been launched in India today.
The premium handset starts at Rs. 38,999 and will go on sale in the country from February 3.
The key highlights of the phone include its AMOLED display, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, S Pen support, and flagship-grade internals.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: At a glance
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with an Infinity-O styled punch-hole design and an ultra-slim bottom bezel. On the rear, the square-shaped module houses triple cameras with LED flash.
The handset features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Moreover, it gets Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for taking notes and clicking pictures.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
For photography, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite houses a triple-lens camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7, OIS) main sensor, 12MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens.
Up front, the handset houses a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Moreover, the main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front-facing camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Here's a look at the internals
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by an Exynos 9810 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with Super-Fast charging technology and runs Android 10-based One UI 2.
In addition, it offers all the latest connectivity options such as dual-SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
Pricing
And, what about pricing and availability?
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite costs Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 40,999 for 8GB RAM model. The pre-bookings for the phone are live and it will go on sale starting February 3.
Meanwhile, as part of an upgrade offer, existing Samsung smartphone owners can get up to Rs. 5,000 off on the purchase of Galaxy Note 10 Lite.