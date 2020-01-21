This is how Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will look like
Science
We know Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, with a new Note 10-like punch-hole design and segment-leading hardware.
And though all these handsets will look the same up front, the super-premium S20 Ultra will stand out with an interesting camera setup that is tipped to feature a dual-tone design.
Key details
Here's everything to know about S20 Ultra's camera design
The S20 Ultra will have a rectangular camera arrangement like the standard Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus but with a dual-tone design.
The upper portion, finished in glossy black color, will house a cluster of sensors and an LED flash unit. Below this, there will be a periscope lens with a matte grey background and "Space Zoom 100X" branding to highlight its zoom capability.
Twitter Post
A look at the S20 Ultra's design
Here's the most accurate Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra render— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) January 19, 2020
What do you think? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jpifyscQ96
Hardware
The handset will offer industry-leading smartphone camera optics
As for the hardware, the quad-lens rear camera on the S20 Ultra will comprise a custom-made 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 48MP periscope lens with 10x optical and 100x digital zoom, and a ToF 3D camera. This camera setup will be capable of recording up to 8K videos at 30fps.
On the front, it will sport a 40MP selfie snapper.
Specifications
S20 Ultra will also offer a 120Hz 2K AMOLED screen
Meanwhile, according to another leak, the S20 Ultra will come with a 6.9-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen that will offer WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a high refresh rate of 120Hz.
It will offer a Snapdragon 865 or an Exynos 990 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, 512GB of built-in storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
Twitter Post
S20 Ultra could be priced over Rs. 1 lakh
So just heard S20 prices. Expect these to be lower than listed but at the moment we are expecting:— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 20, 2020
S20 5G: €900-1000
S20+ 5G: €1050-1100
S20 Ultra 5G: €1300
Galaxy Z Flip is supposed to be about €1400 but I expect that to change before launch.
Information
Galaxy S20 series to launch on February 11
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series, including the S20, S20 Plus, and the S20 Ultra, will go official alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone at the company's "Unpacked" event on February 11 in San Francisco.