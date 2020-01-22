This phone will feature world's first 44MP dual selfie camera
Science
OPPO's premium mid-range smartphone, the Reno 3 Pro, which went official in China last month, is likely to arrive in India by the third week of February, according to 91Mobiles.
The publication has also claimed that the India-bound model will feature the world's first 44MP dual selfie camera, which is not the case with its Chinese counterpart.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
How will it look like?
The Reno 3 Pro features an edge-to-edge screen with a single punch-hole, curved edges, metallic frame, and glass chassis.
However, considering the India-specific model will house a dual-lens front-facing camera, we expect to see a pill-shaped display cutout - similar to the Galaxy S10+.
Besides that, the phone should offer a full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
Like the Chinese variant, the India-bound Reno 3 Pro would offer a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main camera, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset will house a mighty 44MP dual selfie camera.
Internals
Under the hood
While there is no word on the internal specifications of the India-specific Reno 3 Pro yet, 91Mobiles claims that it will be an LTE-only model. Hence, the handset is unlikely to pack the latest Snapdragon 765G chipset that we saw on the Chinese model.
Further, the phone could offer up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of built-in storage, and a 4,025mAh battery.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Reno 3 Pro will be announced at the launch event itself, which is slated to happen next month.
However, for comparison's sake, the Chinese variant of the handset costs CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs. 45,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant.