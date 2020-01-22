OPPO Find X2 to sport a 120Hz QHD+ curved display
Science
As a follow-up to its flagship Find X smartphone, OPPO is working to launch the Find X2 around April this year.
While most of the details about the upcoming handset remain under the wraps, a new leak (via Sparrows News) has tipped that it would feature a QHD+ curved OLED display with support for a high refresh rate of 120Hz.
Customizable
You can choose any refresh rate and resolution combination
According to the leak, the Find X2 will bear a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a native resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.
The leak also claims that users will have the freedom to choose between full-HD+ and QHD+ resolution and 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, allowing them to set the highest refresh rate with maximum screen resolution.
Design
OPPO Find X2 will not offer an in-screen camera design
Meanwhile, OPPO VP Brian Shen has confirmed that Find X2 will not feature an under-screen camera, given the obstacles associated with mass-producing this type of technology.
Hence, we can expect the phone to either retain the pop-up camera-based full-screen look of its predecessor or opt for the punch-hole design that we will see on upcoming smartphones like Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8, and Huawei P40.
Twitter Post
Here's the official tweet from Brian Shen
Considering the obstacles of making a smartphone mass production ready, it's unlikely we will see an under-screen camera in #OPPOFindX2, as many have asked.— Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) January 7, 2020
Possibility
Find X2 could also debut 50W wireless charging technology
According to a separate tip-off (via Weibo), OPPO Find X2 could debut 50W wireless charging technology. However, the leak claims that technology is "not smooth" (translated text).
That said, if OPPO fails to implement this tech, the handset could offer 30W wireless charging, which is also pretty impressive, considering it would juice up a decent sized battery (4,000mAh) in less than an hour.
Internals
The phone will run on Snapdragon 865 chipset
It is confirmed that OPPO Find X2 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865. We can also expect to see up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.
Further, the phone would come with top-of-the-line camera hardware in order to compete with camera-centric smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Huawei P40 line-up.