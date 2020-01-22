WhatsApp finally brings dark mode feature (in beta)
WhatsApp's much-anticipated dark mode feature, that has been in the works for several months now, is finally here for Android users to try.
If you are enrolled in the beta program, you can update to the latest version (2.20.13) to use this new dark-themed UI. And if you are not enrolled, you can simply download the beta app from APK Mirror.
Here's more.
What's new
About WhatsApp's dark mode
WhatsApp's dark mode is available in the theme selection setting and is simply called Dark.
As the name implies, it imparts a dark green profile to the entire UI with some contrasting color accents for toggle buttons and setting headers.
In the chat menu, only the text bubbles are dark while the background is white or any other user-set background.
Information
However, the feature won't save battery life
WhatsApp's dark mode helps ease eye strain and allows for easy readability in low-light conditions. However, since the app is not using a true black background, it won't help conserve battery on smartphones that come with OLED screens.
Sideloading
You can download the new beta update from APK Mirror
As mentioned earlier, if you are enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program, you can simply update (via Google Play Store) to the latest version (2.20.13) to use the dark mode feature.
However, if you are not a beta user, you can download the beta app from APK Mirror and install it to try the new dark theme.
Getting started
Here's how to set the dark theme on WhatsApp
Open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dot menu icon at the top right corner and then tap on Settings.
In the Settings menu, tap on Chats, and then Theme. Now, select the Dark option to enable the dark mode across the app.
Notably, you can also select the System default option to automatically switch between dark and light themes based on system settings.