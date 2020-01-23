Samsung's AirDresser cleans your clothes in wardrobe, without washing them
Science
Even though Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020) has come to an end, Samsung isn't shying away from showing fancy gadgets.
The company is using another big tech show in Las Vegas to put new home appliances on display, including a unique dresser that can clean your clothes in the wardrobe itself, without washing them.
In that sense, Samsung has reimagined the traditional laundry services.
Device
AirDresser to handle your clothes in no time
At the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, Samsung unveiled premium new slide-in ranges and the first-ever side-by-side Family Hub refrigerator.
But, the highlight was the company's AirDresser - an easy, convenient, and all-in-one solution to take care of your clothes.
It works in the wardrobe itself, transforming the daily chore of handling clothes into something you don't have to worry about.
Working
How the AirDresser works?
Samsung AirDresser uses steam technology to smooth out wrinkles, remove odors, and sanitize clothes.
The unit is so small that you can fit it at any spot in your room or in your closet, where the clothes are stored and treated.
Once its work is done, the clothes come out completely clean and fresh - ready to be worn.
Details
Rigorous, multi-layered process for handling clothes
In order to treat your clothes, Samsung AirDresser goes through a rigorous process.
First, the device removes dust and dirt from the clothes using powerful air jet blasts. Then, a high-temperature steam bath is given to kill all the bacteria, viruses, and allergens in the clothing.
Finally, a deodorizing filter is used to break down particles causing the clothes to give away bad smells.
Notification
Entire process takes less than 48 minutes
According to Samsung, the entire cleaning/sanitizing process takes about 48 minutes, which doesn't really matter because the clothes are treated while being stored.
Also, once the machine finishes the job, it notifies the user to collect the prepped clothes through the SmartThings app. The app also offers the option to remotely monitor, control, and download additional clothing care options for the AirDresser.
Information
AirDresser going on sale this week
Samsung AirDresser has been available in South Korea since 2018 and will now go on sale through Samsung stores around the world. However, as of now, its price for India and other markets has not been confirmed. It will easily cost Rs. 1 lakh, though.