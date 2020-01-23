Twitter app crashing? Here's how to fix the bug
Science
Over the last 24 hours, Twitter users have been reporting a critical problem - crashing of the main app.
The bug, witnessed primarily by those using Android, is rendering the service completely unusable, keeping a number of people from taking their daily dose of Twitter updates.
However, the good news is, you can fix the issue right away.
Here's how.
Issue
First, a quick review of the problem at hand
The issue started surfacing after users updated (manually/automatically) the Twitter app to version 8.28 on Android.
According to complaints, as soon as this release was installed, the app crashed after every launch, making it impossible to use.
"We're investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it's opened," Twitter said confirming the issue.
Twitter Post
Here's the bug in action
@ArtemR is your Twitter app crashing on the Pixel 4? Just updated for me today— ᴊᴜʟɪᴏ ➐ (@DaX05) January 21, 2020
to version 8.28.0-release.00 and crashes instantly. pic.twitter.com/qlu8bu0pil
Patch
Patch released, but exact issue not detailed
After acknowledging the bug, Twitter advised users to refrain from updating its app unless a patch is out.
Now, that has happened; the company identified the issue and released a fix for it with the version 8.28.2 of the Twitter app.
However, even after releasing the fix, the company didn't explain what exactly broke the app in the first place.
Installation
How to install the patch?
If you have automatic updates enabled, the Twitter app will update automatically to the latest, fixed version.
However, if that's not the case, you'd have to update manually by launching Google Play Store, tapping the hamburger menu on the upper left corner and heading over to My apps & games.
After that, find Twitter on the list and hit the Update button.
Recent issues
Twitter is having a hard time with bugs
Even though the app-crashing problem has been patched, the case underscores the critical issue of bugs Twitter has been facing in general.
Prior to this, the company said, an issue in the Android app might have exposed some users' personal information, including location and protected tweets.
In another case, an issue in the app used phone numbers provided for 2FA for targeting ads.