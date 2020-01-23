Sony's new Walkman costs more than a premium smartphone
It's 2020 and media players still exist, for reasons unknown.
Case in point: Sony, which has just refreshed its iconic Walkman series with a new NW-A105 model.
The Android Pie-based Walkman packs entry-level hardware, but at Rs. 23,990, it costs more than a premium smartphone.
Surely, it is designed for niche audiophiles who want to enjoy music in the highest possible quality.
Design and display
Sony Walkman NW-A105: At a glance
The Sony Walkman NW-A105 has been created to deliver the best-in-class audio experience. It uses an aluminium milled frame for low impedance, an optimized circuit board layout that keeps out digital noise, and advanced gold soldering for clearer sound output.
Further, the media player has a 3.6-inch touchscreen HD display and side-mounted physical controls for selecting tracks and adjusting volume.
Features
It has a built-in audio upscaling processor, supports High-Res Audio
The NW-A105 comes with an audio upscaling DSEE HX processor that intelligently recognizes your music and rebuilds the audio lost during digital compression.
It also supports DSD audio formats and has an S-Master HX digital amplifier, which delivers High-Resolution Audio in maximum quality.
For wireless streaming, the media player supports LDAC, the company's proprietary premium codec for wireless audio streaming.
Music storage
The Walkman also supports all the popular music streaming apps
This Sony Walkman comes with 16GB storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via a dedicated micro-SD card. With Android support, you can also download your preferred media apps and music services such as Spotify and Apple Music.
It lasts up to 26 hours on a single charge and has Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and Type-C port for charging as well as data transfer.
Information
It will go on sale from January 24
The Sony Walkman NW-A105 comes at a premium price of Rs. 23,990 and if you are planning to buy one, you can purchase it starting January 24 via company's authorized stores. In India, it will only be available in the black color option.