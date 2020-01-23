Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India at Rs. 40,000
South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally launched the much-awaited Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone in India today.
The new handset, which is available in a solo 8GB/128GB configuration, is priced at Rs. 39,999.
The key highlights of the phone include its AMOLED display, 48MP triple camera, an under-display fingerprint reader, and flagship-grade internals.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: At a glance
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with an Infinity-O styled punch-hole design and an ultra-slim bottom bezel up front. On the rear, it houses a rectangular-shaped triple camera module with an LED flash.
The handset features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.
Cameras
The handset offers 48MP triple camera for shutterbugs
In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite offers a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) dedicated macro camera.
Up front, it houses a mighty 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Moreover, the main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
All the important stuff
The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery and runs Android 10-based One UI 2.
In addition, it supports all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0. However, it misses out on a headphone jack.
Pricing
And, here's a look at the pricing and offers
The Galaxy S10 Lite is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the solo 8GB/128GB variant.
The pre-bookings for the phone are live and it will go on sale starting February 4 via all major offline and online sales channels.
As for launch offers, buyers can avail one-time screen replacement at Rs. 1,999 and a cashback of Rs. 3,000 on payments using ICICI Bank credit cards.