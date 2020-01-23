OnePlus 8 Pro tipped to come with wireless charging support
Science
The OnePlus 8 Pro is shaping out to be a major upgrade over the OnePlus 7T Pro with a w-hole new design, an impressive 120Hz display with a built-in MEMC processor, and wireless charging support.
Yes, according to a new tip-off, the upcoming handset will offer wireless charging technology, a feature that has become a mainstay on modern flagship smartphones.
Hint
Here's what we know from the cryptic tip-off
Reputed tipster Max J has shared an image showing a smartphone wirelessly charging on a mat and is captioned 'charge like a pro'.
Interestingly, the phone in the image matches with the renders of OnePlus 8 Pro (see the punch-hole design, placement of the volume and power buttons, and OnePlus's signature alert slider), suggesting that the upcoming OnePlus handset will support wireless charging technology.
Level up
OnePlus's first phone to come with wireless charging support
OnePlus has so far shied away from wireless charging technology due to its inferior charging speed (compared to wired charging) and overheating issues.
However, the Shenzhen-based tech giant seems to have ironed out all the concerns to finally debut the popular feature on the OnePlus 8 Pro.
Notably, with wireless charging support, the flagship killer phone will become more competitive against high-end $1,000 handsets.
Feature roundup
What else do we know about OnePlus 8 Pro?
Further, according to leaked renders and tip-offs, the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a quad-lens rear camera, a 120Hz 2K AMOLED screen, built-in MEMC chip for content upscaling, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, it will be powered by a flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, presumably paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.
Release date
OnePlus 8 series to launch around May-June
We know OnePlus follows a bi-annual launch cycle wherein it launches regular flagship phones in the first half of the year and 'T' versions in the second half.
Hence, if the company sticks to the tradition, we shall see the OnePlus 8 series sometime around May-June. For context, the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 were announced in May last year.