Motorola's foldable phone releasing on February 6 (not in India)
After a slight delay, Motorola is finally releasing its highly-anticipated RAZR foldable phone in the US on February 6.
The handset will be available exclusively on Verizon at a premium price of $1,500 (Rs. 1.07 lakh).
As for availability in other markets or carriers, the company is yet to share those details. Notably, in India, the phone is listed as "coming soon".
Key details
Preorder to begin from January 26
According to a Verizon blog post, the handset will be available for pre-ordering starting January 26, and will become available for purchase at offline and online stores on February 6.
It will cost $1,499.99 (retail) or $62.49/month for 24-months. There is also a discount of up to $700 for customers who migrate from their existing carrier to Verizon Unlimited and trade-in an eligible smartphone.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the Motorola RAZR
To recall, the Motorola RAZR headlines a clamshell-like design, much like the original RAZR phone. However, the main screen offers a 6.2-inch flexible OLED panel with HD+ (2142x876 pixels) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio.
On the outside, there is a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View display for accessing notifications, music, et al. It also houses a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication.
Information
The best camera is the one you have with you
In the days of multiple and mighty camera sensors, the $1,500-worth Motorola RAZR offers a single 16MP (f/1.7) main camera and another 5MP selfie camera housed in the notch of the internal screen. But let's be real, you're not buying the phone for its cameras.
Internals
Under the hood, it's a $200 handset
Under the hood, the RAZR offers the capabilities of a $200 worth mid-range phone with a Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage.
It packs a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Android Pie.
Further, you get connectivity options such as NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and eSIM support instead of a physical SIM.