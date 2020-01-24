Now, Facebook is testing dark mode for Android users
Science
After Instagram and WhatsApp, the main Facebook app appears to be gearing up for its own 'dark mode'.
The theme, which has been in the works for months now, is one of the much-desired aspects of the 'redesigned' Facebook experience and has started appearing for some Android users.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Reports
Dark mode showing up on Facebook for Android
As first reported by Android Police, the dark theme of Facebook app appears to be rolling out for a larger section of Android users.
However, according to the screenshots shared by these people, the feature looks incomplete at this stage.
In fact, for some, it only appeared for a short while before reverting the app to the normal white-ish theme.
Information
Dark mode will have a grey-ish tint
The screenshots also suggest that Facebook's dark mode will not be a completely black theme like that of WhatsApp. Instead, it will have more of a grey-ish tint, similar to what we saw on Twitter before the true black 'Lights Out' mode debuted.
Testing
Clearly, Facebook is testing things right now
The abrupt working of the feature with select users shows that Facebook is still testing the dark theme.
In some cases, only some parts of the app, such as the Watch screen, turn dark, while the rest remains normal.
There is also the case of random swapping, where sections of the app switch between dark and normal mode from time to time.
Launch
Still, this indicates Facebook is moving closer to launch
Broken or not, the availability of Facebook dark mode for a larger section of Android users clearly shows that the company is making progress with the theme.
Hopefully, it will work out the kinks and release a far better and stable version of the theme in the coming months.
Just like this, Facebook took a lot of time to bring WhatsApp's dark mode.