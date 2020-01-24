Google I/O 2020 set to kick off on May 12
Google I/O 2020, the next developer conference hosted by the internet giant, is set to kick off on May 12.
The company announced the date of the annual event after a number of fans solved its special puzzle, a collaborative game to fix a broken satellite network, hiding the date.
Google's game revealed I/O's date
Keeping up with the tradition of unique I/O puzzles, Google launched a space-themed game to let fans discover the exact dates for this year's conference.
The game required users to collaborate and use their coding skills to restore a fictional satellite network.
As that happened, the network of satellites joined and revealed the dates of I/O 2020 - May 12, 13, and 14.
Then, CEO Pichai made the event official
Following the puzzle's completion, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of both Google and Alphabet, shared a tweet confirming the dates and adding that the event will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, which is in Mountain View near Google's HQ.
To recall, Google has been hosting I/O around these dates and at the same location for the last few years.
What to expect from I/O 2020
Google has largely been focusing I/O around its software offerings, which means we can certainly expect some big update announcements for Android, Google Assistant as well as other software products offered by the company.
Beyond that, if last year's I/O is anything to go by, the company may also announce a new affordable Pixel, possibly Pixel 4a, and new Assistant-powered Nest hardware.
Pixel 4a has already surfaced in a few leaks
Notably, Pixel 4a and 4a XL have already surfaced in a few leaks.
Their codenames and renders have surfaced online and a bunch of tips has indicated that the affordable units could bring mid-range chips (Snapdragon 730 or 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765) as well as an edge to edge display with hole-punch, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a square-ish camera bump.