These Xiaomi phones have become cheaper in India
Science
Xiaomi has reduced the prices of its flagship Redmi K20 Pro and mid-range Mi A3 smartphones in India by Rs. 1,000. With the latest price revision, the former is available at a starting price of Rs. 24,999, while the latter is up for grabs starting Rs. 11,999.
Notably, the new prices are applicable at Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and all the leading brick-and-mortar stores.
Twitter Post
Here's the official announcement
Mi fans, your favourite #AndroidOne phone with #48MP Triple Camera now available at a new price: 1⃣1⃣,9⃣9⃣9⃣— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 23, 2020
Get yours from https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ, @amazonIN, @Flipkart and retail stores.
I personally love the AMOLED screen on #MiA3. What's your favourite feature?#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1eGsf7MZS2
Pricing
A look at the new prices
The flagship Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the entry-level 6GB/64GB variant, while the top-end 8GB/256GB model is listed at Rs. 27,999.
On the other hand, the Android One-based Mi A3 costs Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB model.
Phone #1
Meanwhile, here's what Redmi K20 Pro offers
To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with an all-screen notch-less design featuring a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The phone is powered by a flagship-grade Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB expandable storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support.
Information
Redmi K20 Pro offers 48MP main camera, pop-up selfie snapper
The Redmi K20 Pro houses triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies, video calling and face unlock, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.
Phone #2
Mi A3: The affordable Android One phone
Separately, the Mi A3 features an all-glass body with a 6.09-inch waterdrop notched HD+ AMOLED screen having a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
The phone is backed by a Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It runs on stock Android Pie as part of the Android One program and packs a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Information
Mi A3 houses impressive cameras as well
The triple rear cameras on the Mi A3 comprise a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, the phone offers a respectable 32MP (f/2.0) snapper to capture selfies.