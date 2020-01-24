OPPO F15, with 48MP quad camera, goes on sale
OPPO F15, the premium mid-range smartphone which went official in India earlier this month, has gone on sale today.
The handset is priced at Rs. 19,990, and is now up for grabs via Amazon, Flipkart, and all leading brick-and-mortar stores across the country.
The key highlights of the phone include its AMOLED display, 48MP quad camera, an under-display fingerprint reader, and mid-level internals.
Pricing
First, a look at the pricing and offers
As far as its pricing is concerned, the OPPO F15 costs Rs. 19,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB variant.
Talking about sale offers, buyers can avail 10% discount (up to Rs. 1,500) on payments using Axis Bank cards via Amazon.
Moreover, those buying through Flipkart can get 10% off on EMI transactions using HDFC Bank cards.
Design and display
OPPO F15: At a glance
OPPO F15 comes with a familiar waterdrop notched design and a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the polycarbonate panel houses a vertically stacked quad camera setup with LED flash.
The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The quad-lens rear camera setup on the OPPO F15 comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Moreover, both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Finally, here's a look at the processor and memory options
The OPPO F15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.
Under the hood, the phone runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.2 and packs a 4,025mAh battery with 20W fast-charging technology.
In addition, it offers all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Related Topics
Subodh ChoudharyAsked on 24 January, 2020
Is EMI option available?
Answered by
NewsBytes
Yes, it is available on Flipkart.