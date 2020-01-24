Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite v/s OnePlus 7T: Which is better?
As a scaled-down version of Note 10, Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India.
The handset looks to take on the popular OnePlus 7T with a full-HD+ display, triple-lens rear camera, a built-in S Pen, and an Exynos 9810 chipset that debuted on the Galaxy S9 in 2018.
But is it better than OnePlus's mid-premium flagship? Let's find out.
At a glance
Note 10 Lite v/s OnePlus 7T: Design
With a center-aligned punch-hole design and color-coded S Pen, the Note 10 Lite looks a lot like the flagship Note 10. In comparison, the OnePlus flagship gets a waterdrop notched screen and frosted matte glass body with a gradient design.
Since both the handsets are low-cost flagships, you don't get curved screen edges or any official IP rating for water resistance.
Winner: You decide.
Display
All about the screen
The Note 10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and support for the built-in stylus.
On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T offers a slightly smaller 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. The display supports HDR10+ standard and a high 90Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling, swiping, and general animations feel smooth.
Winner: OnePlus 7T.
Primary camera
For the shutterbugs
The triple-lens camera unit on the Note 10 Lite houses a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens.
The OnePlus flagship also gets a similar setup but with a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.
Winner: OnePlus 7T, for its main sensor.
Information
For the selfie lovers
On the front, the Note 10 Lite houses an impressive 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper which supports 1080p video recording at 30fps. The OnePlus 7T trails in this department with a not-so-great 16MP (f/2.0) camera. Winner: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.
Internals
Under the hood
The Note 10 Lite is powered by a 10nm Exynos 9810 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the 7T comes with the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of ultra-fast UFS 3.0 storage. There is also a graphite heat sync pipe for improved thermal management.
Winner: OnePlus 7T for its top-of-the-line hardware.
Nitty-gritty
Battery to biometrics
The Note 10 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super Fast charging technology and runs Android 10-based One UI 2.
In comparison, the OnePlus 7T houses a 3,800mAh battery with WARP Charge 30T fast-charging technology, and Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers.
Notably, both the handsets also come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
Winner: You be the judge.
Information
Pricing: The key factor
In India, the Note 10 Lite costs Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 40,999 for 8GB RAM model whereas the OnePlus 7T currently retails at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant
Our verdict
How things stack up?
The Note 10 Lite is a decent package of design, performance, and productivity. However, with a two-year-old chipset and the lack of a high refresh rate screen, it comes across as uninspiring.
In contrast, the OnePlus 7T, with its latest gaming-centric processor, versatile cameras, a smooth 90Hz screen, stereo speakers, and a clean OS, feels sharp, snappy, and complete.
Winner: OnePlus 7T.