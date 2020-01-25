Huawei's latest fitness band can monitor heart-rate, detect sleep disorders
Science
As the latest addition to its portfolio of wearables, Huawei has launched the new Band 4 in India.
It comes with a color display, waterproof built quality, up to 9 days of battery life, and is capable of monitoring heart rate as well as sleep quality.
The fitness band is priced at Rs. 1,999, and will go on sale soon.
Design and display
Huawei Band 4: At a glance
The Huawei Band 4, with a rectangular screen and silicon strap, looks like any other fitness band available in the market. It has a 0.96-inch TFT color display with a resolution of 80 x 160 pixels and is waterproof up to 50m.
As for dimensions, at 24 grams, it is pretty lightweight and measures 56 x 18.5 x 12.5 mm.
Information
It has a new plug-and-charge system
The Huawei Band 4 comes with a new plug-and-charge system wherein you can plug the device directly into a USB charger. According to the company, this design eliminates the hassle of carrying extra cables or a separate charging hub.
Features
The band offers nine exercise modes
The fitness band comes with an Apollo 3 microprocessor and a host of sensors that allow it to track nine exercise modes such as running, cycling, rowing, and so on.
It also has an optical heart-rate sensor for heart rate monitoring and Huawei's TruSleep 2.0 technology that helps detect as many as six types of sleep disorders.