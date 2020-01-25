These premium Nokia phones have become cheaper in India
Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2, the Android One-based mid-range smartphones which were launched in India last year, have received a permanent price cut in the country.
Notably, both the wallet-friendly handsets have become cheaper by up to Rs. 3,100, and their updated prices are now reflecting on Nokia's online store as well.
Here's our roundup.
Pricing
First, here's a look at the new prices
With the latest price revision, the Nokia 6.2 is now available at Rs. 12,499 as against its launch price of Rs. 15,999.
Likewise, the 4GB/64GB variant of the Nokia 7.2 is available at Rs. 15,499 (previous price: Rs. 18,499), while the 6GB/64GB model is up for grabs at Rs. 17,099 (previous price: Rs. 19,599).
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling both the smartphones
Both the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 come with an all-glass body featuring a familiar waterdrop notched design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, both handsets house a circular camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
Further, the smartphones offer a 6.3-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) resolution and HDR10 support.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Nokia 7.2 houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 5MP lens to capture depth details.
On the other hand, Nokia 6.2 gets a similar setup but with a 16MP (f/1.8) main camera.
Meanwhile, the Nokia 7.2 offers a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper, while the Nokia 6.2 houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.
Internals
And, here's a look at the internals
The Nokia 7.2 is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, while the Nokia 6.2 packs a Snapdragon 636 chipset.
As for memory options, the phones offer up to 6GB RAM (4GB RAM on Nokia 6.2) and 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, both models run stock Android Pie as part of Android One program and pack a 3,500mAh battery.