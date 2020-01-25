How Truecaller shows caller ID before the call actually connects
Science
Lately, Truecaller, a leading caller ID platform, has been doing something that many people find rather puzzling - showing caller IDs before calls actually connect.
The change has been raising questions, with many even calling the Swedish company out to explain how exactly it manages to alert about incoming calls in advance.
Now, Truecaller has given an answer!
Change
First, let's recap how caller IDs appear in advance
As many of you may have already noticed, Truecaller shows a caller ID alert saying 'incoming call by' and mentioning the name of the caller.
The notification pops up around 3-4 seconds before the call actually connects and the phone starts ringing for the user to answer.
This has led many to wonder how exactly Truecaller knows who is going to call in advance.
Explanation
Truecaller says it uses internet on the caller's device
In a blog post, Truecaller explained the case by saying that the 'Caller alert before calls connect' feature works by sending an alert to the recipient (Truecaller user) by using the mobile data/Wi-Fi of the caller (another Truecaller user).
And, "since data/Wi-Fi is faster than a regular cellular network, the notification reaches you first, before the actual call comes through," the company added.
Advantage
It helps you decide what to do with incoming call
In its explanation, Truecaller added that the advance alert with caller ID eventually helps users decide what to do with a call that's about to come.
Users can determine if the caller is important enough to be answered or they can choose to put the phone on silent.
So, basically, it saves you from the mess of dealing with unwanted callers.
Alternative
Security still remains a point of question
While the feature appears to be working well and helping several Truecaller users and the company claims it's fully secure, its backend working remains completely unclear and we can't be completely sure about how secure it is.
Truecaller has been involved in a number of security-related matters, including a case where the service's users' data was found selling on the dark web.
Information
Truecaller says you can disable the feature
However, if you are not convinced, Truecaller says that the feature, which requires notification permissions to work, can also be disabled by simply blocking the app from sending notifications via phone settings.