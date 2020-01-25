Google promises to make search 'better' after redesign criticized
Science
Despite giving more than a decade to improve Search and transform it into the platform we use today, Google is facing severe backlash from its users.
The company recently introduced a new design for Search, which hasn't been appreciated by many people.
Now, acknowledging the problems, the internet giant has taken a U-turn, saying that it will make Search 'better' soon.
Here's more.
Changes
How Google redesigned Search?
While the Search page remained unchanged, the results page, which lists websites, has been tweaked with certain new elements.
For one, the page now shows favicons (brand logos) for all the sites that get listed.
Then, the URL of the indexed pages also appears on the top of page titles - as a separate element - instead of the bottom.
Colors
Color overlays have also been removed
Along with URL positions and favicons, Google has also removed the color overlays from search results.
All of this, according to users, not only clutters the interface but also makes it difficult to differentiate between organic results and paid advertising.
In fact, if you analyze the page, the only difference between paid and non-paid results is the tiny 'Ad' labeling next to adverts.
Criticism
Many criticized Google for the sneaky tactic
Following the changes, users criticized Google for poor Search experience as well as the sneaky tactic to boost ad traffic.
However, the internet giant claimed the changes were introduced only to match the desktop search experience with mobile, which already had a similar visual overhaul.
It also justified favicons by claiming that it only wanted to make the source of information clearer to users.
Promise
Now, Google has promised to make Search better, bring changes
That said, the company has now responded to the growing flak, saying that it will make Search 'better' over the coming weeks.
As part of this, the company said it will experiment with the existence of favicons next to links previews in search results as well as their positioning.
However, as of now, it remains unclear where exactly Google will try placing them.
Possibility
Favicons not appearing in search results right now
At the time of writing, favicons didn't appear in the search results, but there is a good chance that this will change over time.
Google will experiment with different placements, with some users not seeing favicons at all while others seeing them at different positions.
Once a placement is finalized, it will roll out widely to every Google Search user.
Information
Meanwhile, the case of ad differentiation remains a mystery
Google has not said anything about the problems users are having while differentiating between ads and organic results and it remains unclear if the changes made to favicon placement will also have something to do with ads listings. Hopefully, Google makes them more noticeable.
Twitter Post
Here is Google's full statement
Here’s our full statement on why we’re going to experiment further. Our early tests of the design for desktop were positive. But we appreciate the feedback, the trust people place in Google, and we’re dedicating to improving the experience. pic.twitter.com/gy9PwcLqHj— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 24, 2020