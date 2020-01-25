Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra feature roundup: Best smartphone of 2020?
Science
Just days from now, Samsung will take the center stage to announce its latest smartphones including the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.
A torrent of leaks has already confirmed the new design of the upcoming flagships as well as their extraordinary spec-sheet.
However, it's the top-tier Ultra model that's shaping out be a sensation and could become the best smartphone of 2020.
Design
Ultra-fine bezels, stainless steel frame, and IP68 build quality
The S20 Ultra will come with a Note 10-like center-aligned punch-hole design with mildly curved (2.5D) screen edges and ultra-fine bezels on the top and bottom.
It is also expected to offer a stainless steel frame, frosted matte glass body, and an improved IP68-rated build quality - similar to the premium iPhone 11 Pro models.
Dimensions-wise, it'll be 8.8mm thick and weigh around 221g.
Display
One of the best displays ever on a smartphone? Possibly!
At 6.9-inches diagonally, the S20 Ultra will sport the biggest non-foldable display ever on a Samsung smartphone, beating Note 10+ which has a 6.8-inch screen.
Further, the 20:9 Dynamic AMOLED panel will offer a WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) resolution, over 1,000-nits of brightness, HDR10+ support, and a high refresh rate of 120Hz that will allow for a smooth scrolling experience and fluid animations.
Cameras
Industry-leading camera technology
The quad-camera setup on the S20 Ultra will include a custom-made Nona Bayer 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, ToF 3D sensor, and a novel 48MP periscope lens that will offer 10x optical and 100x digital zoom. On the front, it will have a 40MP selfie snapper.
Notably, the primary camera will also support up to 8K video recording at 30fps.
Under the hood
The phone will also offer flagship-grade internals
The S20 Ultra will be powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.
Under the hood, it is tipped to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery and support 45W fast charging.
Further, the handset should also offer faster wireless charging, reverse wireless charging and all the latest connectivity options.
Information
Launching on February 11
Samsung's Galaxy S20-series will go official alongside the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone at the company's "Unpacked" event on February 11. And if you are planning to buy the S20 Ultra, be ready to shell out around $1,300 for the base-end 128GB storage model.