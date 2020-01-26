Motorola is readying a smartphone with built-in stylus, suggests render
Science
Motorola is working on expanding its product lineup with a new smartphone. Reputed tipster Evan Blass has shared a render of this unnamed handset, revealing some of its key design details.
The mysterious smartphone will come equipped with a stylus and feature the same punch-hole design that we have seen on the likes of Motorola One Vision and One Action.
Here's everything we know.
Design
Here's how the phone will look like
Going by the render, the upcoming handset will bear a punch-hole design with a small cut-out for the front camera on the top left corner. It's really the same design that we have already seen on a couple of Motorola handsets, including the Android One-based Vision and Action.
The phone will also have noticeable bezels on three sides and a prominent bottom chin.
Information
It'll also come equipped with a stylus
According to the render, the mysterious handset will also come equipped with a stylus. As of now, not much is known about this accessory, but it will bear a dual-tone design and a fairly thick tip in comparison to Samsung's S Pen.
Specifications
It should offer a multiple camera setup, mid-range specs
While the render only reveals the frontal look of the handset, we expect the phone to offer a multiple-camera setup on the rear, presumably a triple-lens arrangement.
Under the hood, the handset is likely to pack mid-range specs and run on stock Android OS as part of Google's Android One program.
Information
Could this handset be Motorola Edge+?
Recently, Blass tipped that Motorola is working on launching a new Edge+ handset in the US, and it will arrive on the Verizon network. However, there is no evidence to say this leaked handset is the Motorola Edge+.