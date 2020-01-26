Samsung could launch Galaxy Fold 2 in Q2 2020
Science
In a couple of weeks from now, Samsung will launch its Galaxy Z Flip and S20 series smartphones at its February 11 "Galaxy Unpacked" event. However, these are not the only handsets you should be excited about.
According to reports, the company is also working on Galaxy Fold 2 that will arrive as a sequel to the original Fold sometime in the second quarter.
At a glance
Galaxy Fold 2 to retain Fold-like design
Going by rumors and reports, the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 will retain the design and form-factor of the original Fold. Hence, we can expect the handset to feature an out-folding design with a main flexible display on the inside and a secondary screen on the outer shell.
The main screen is rumored to measure 8-inch diagonally as against Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inch Infinity Flex display.
Information
The screen will be protected by a thin glass
Unlike the Fold, which came with a plastic screen protector, the display on the Fold 2 will be protected by a thin flexible glass. This new glass technology could prove to be more durable since it'll be less prone to scratches and creases.
Cameras
The phone will also offer a 108MP sensor
The Galaxy Fold 2 is said to come with a primary 108MP sensor. Notably, this could be the same lens that we will see on the upcoming S20 Ultra.
This main sensor should also be joined by a host of other cameras, including a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. For context, the original Fold comes with a total of six cameras.
Under the hood
It will offer flagship-grade internals, 5G support
Under the hood, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor and support 5G out-of-the-box. As for memory and storage, it could offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in UFS 3.0 storage.
Reports also claim that the phone will support S Pen that will add a bunch of productivity features as well.