Samsung to offer free Galaxy Buds+ with S20+, S20-Ultra pre-orders
Samsung's latest S20 series flagship smartphones, arriving on February 11, will be available with an attractive pre-order offer.
According to a leaked promotional image (via Evan Blass), those who pre-order the S20 Plus or S20 Ultra phones will get the upcoming Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earphones for free.
Notably, based on the image, the standard S20 pre-orders won't get you this sweet freebie.
Another leak
Galaxy S20 official cases have also leaked online
Alongside the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra offer, we also know how some of the new official S20 series cases will look like.
Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked renders of the upcoming Protective Standing Cover, LED View Cover and Clear View Covers. As of now, only Black and Grey variants have surfaced, but we expect Samsung to offer more color options.
Twitter Post
Here's a look at the leaked official S20 series cases
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra is getting these new Protective Standing Cover, LED View Cover and Clear View Covers. Here are the official renders of the same. Only Black/Grey colour renders as of now. Like them? #Samsung #UNPACKED #GalaxyUNPACKED pic.twitter.com/cpxif3G0mr— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 24, 2020
Display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the S20 series
According to leaks, the standard S20 will bear a 6.2-inch screen whereas the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will come with a 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch display, respectively.
Notably, all models will sport an Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen with a WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a high refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother scrolling experience and fluid animations.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The top-end S20 Ultra will feature a 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 48MP telephoto lens with 10x optical and 100x digital zoom, and a ToF camera.
The standard S20 and S20 Plus will also get a similar setup but with 12MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto camera, which will support 30x digital zoom. However, the entry-level S20 won't get a ToF sensor.
Key highlights
Galaxy S20 series will support 8K video recording
The Galaxy S20 series is also said to support up to 8K video recording at 30fps via the rear camera and up to 4K video recording at 60fps through the front-facing cameras.
On the front, the S20 Ultra will house a 40MP camera while the S20 and S20 Plus will get a 10MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
Depending on the region, the S20 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset and combined with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.
Under the hood, the S20 Ultra, S20 Plus, and S20 will run on Android 10-based One UI 2, pack AKG-tuned Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and house 5,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 4,000mAh battery, respectively.
Information
What do we know about the Galaxy Buds+?
The upcoming Galaxy Buds+ will retain the same old Galaxy Buds-like design and will be offered in Black, Light Blue or Sky Blue, and White color variants. The wireless earphones won't support ANC, but they should offer improved audio playback and longer battery life