Google Pixel 4a could launch on May 12
Science
Google Pixel 4a, the sequel to last year's low-cost Pixel 3a series, could be launched at the company's I/O 2020 conference scheduled from May 12-14 in Mountain View, California.
Just like the Pixel 3a models, which went official on the first day of I/O 2019, we expect Google to announce the Pixel 4a during the May 12 keynote address itself.
Design
We already know how the Pixel 4a will look like
Thanks to the previously leaked renders, we already know that Pixel 4a will be one of the best-looking Pixel phones ever.
It is said to feature a 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch punch-hole display design with thinner bezels than the ugly-looking Pixel 4.
On the rear, a single-tone polycarbonate body will house a Pixel 4-like square camera hump and a physical fingerprint scanner.
Information
Yes, it will offer a headphone jack
The Pixel 4a, like its predecessor, will offer a headphone jack. The move comes as a welcome surprise for many, given how smartphone makers are dropping the audio port on their handsets. Notably, Google's high-end Pixel 4 also misses out on a headphone jack.
Oddity
But wait, Pixel 4a will offer only a single camera?
The Pixel 4a is rumored to come with a 12.2MP camera on the rear and possibly an 8MP selfie snapper.
Sure, Google's computational photography is unmatched, but a phone with just a single rear camera feels like an oddity.
Afterall, low-budget handsets ($200-250) now offer a versatile primary camera with as many as three or even four sensors.
Specifications
What else do we know about the Pixel 4a?
Under the hood, the Pixel 4a is expected to come with a Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 765G, which will enable support for 5G connectivity.
As for memory and storage, the handset could get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Further, it should pack a near 3,000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port - just like the Pixel 3a.