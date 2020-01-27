Top 5 smart TVs coming in 2020
The recently-concluded Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is proof that 2020 is going to be an exciting year for TV lovers.
We saw some pretty futuristic ideas, like LG's rollable TV that can be pulled down from the ceiling or Samsung's massive 292-inch Wall TV, but here we have listed down some of the more practical-yet-impressive models that you can actually afford.
Model #1
Samsung Q950TS
The Samsung Q950TS is absolutely remarkable. The flagship model packs an 8K QLED panel and is just 1.5 cm thick. There are no bezels, and no black matrix around the edge which allows for a stunning 99% screen real-estate.
The Q950TS also packs a Quantum Processor 8K that uses AI to upscale any content to 8K.
Model #2
LG's 48-inch CX OLED
LG's 48-inch CX (read as C10) aims to blur the line between TVs and gaming monitors by packing high-end specs and a bright 4K 120Hz OLED panel.
It also comes with a dedicated Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, and built-in NVIDIA G-Sync technology.
There is even an α9 Gen 3 processor, which can automatically select picture mode based on the playing content.
Model #3
TCL mini-LED 6-Series TV
At CES 2020, TCL showcased its 6-Series television that will feature Mini-LED screens - a display technology that offers OLED-like picture quality but has no burn-in problems and costs relatively less.
Thanks to Mini-LEDs, the TV will offer better black levels, improved contrast, and a peak brightness of above 1,000 nits, which is great for viewing HDR content.
Other models
Vizio OLED and P Series Quantum X
Further, Vizio is set to launch a new P Series Quantum X televisions in 2020 that will offer the highest brightness and the most local dimming zones found in any TV till now.
Moreover, the company will also introduce a new OLED TV range that will be aggressively priced to take on the rivals like LG and Sony.