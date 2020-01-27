Samsung Galaxy Note 10 v/s Note 10 Lite: What's different?
Samsung has recently launched the Note 10 Lite as a scaled-down version of the last year's flagship, Note 10.
The Lite model, with an AMOLED screen, multiple cameras, top-end hardware, and a built-in S Pen, retains several features of the premium phablet. However, Samsung has cut some corners to achieve a lower price tag.
So, should you buy Note 10 or settle for the Lite model?
Note 10 v/s Note 10 Lite: Design
While both handsets sport a punch-hole design, the Note 10 has noticeably slimmer bezels, curved screen edges, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and a premium metal-glass body.
In comparison, the Note 10 Lite has a flat-screen design and a polycarbonate body. Ironically, for a "Lite" model, it's bigger (163.7x76.1x8.7 mm v/s 151x71.8x7.9 mm) and heavier (199g v/s 168g) than the flagship Note 10.
Note 10 v/s Note 10 Lite: Display
The budget-friendly Note 10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 1080x2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.
On the other hand, the premium Note 10 sports a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 1080x2280 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.
While the screen resolution on the Lite model is slightly higher, its pixel density is marginally lower (401ppi v/s 394ppi).
Note 10 v/s Note 10 Lite: Primary camera
The triple-lens camera unit on the Note 10 Lite houses a 12MP (f/1.7, OIS) main sensor, 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens.
The Note 10 also has a similar setup but with an advanced 12MP (f/1.5-2.4, OIS) main lens, a 16MP (f/2.2, 123-degree FoV) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP (f/2.1, OIS) telephoto lens.
For the selfie lovers
On the front, the full-fledged Note 10 packs a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper whereas the Note 10 Lite gets an impressive 32MP (f/2.2) camera. As for video support, both handsets can record in 1080p at 30fps.
Under the hood
The Note 10 Lite is powered by a 10nm Exynos 9810 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. In comparison, the Note 10 gets a more capable Exynos 9825 or Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage.
However, the Lite model supports storage expansion and it can be a make or break deal for some.
Battery to biometrics
The Note 10 packs a 3,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging, 12W wireless charging, and 9W reverse wireless charging. It also packs stereo speakers and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. The Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, gets a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging support, a single loudspeaker, and an optical fingerprint reader.
They both come with a built-in S Pen.
How do they compare in terms of pricing?
The Note 10 Lite costs Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 40,999 for the 8GB RAM model whereas the Note 10 is priced at Rs. 69,999 for the solo 8GB/256GB configuration.
How things stack up?
The new budget Note 10 Lite is now your most accessible way to get a smartphone with an S Pen. It's essentially the same experience for a fraction of the cost.
And, while you do miss out on a premium glass body, wireless charging support, and a more capable processor, you get a bigger battery, a good screen, and capable cameras.