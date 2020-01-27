India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Exynos 9810
Exynos 9825
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Snapdragon 855
Dynamic AMOLED
FOV
GB RAM
IP68
Lite
mAh
MP
Note 10 Lite
OIS
Pen
S Pen
Super AMOLED
x2280
x2400
x71
x76
x8
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline