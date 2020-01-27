Nokia 9.2's launch details tipped, will come with "great cameras"
HMD Global is working on Nokia 9.2, a flagship smartphone that would be launched later this year as a sequel to the camera-centric Nokia 9 PureView.
According to NokiaPowerUser, the company has shelved its plan to launch Nokia 9.1 PureView, and is instead focusing on a Snapdragon 865-based Nokia 9.2 that will go official sometime in the first half of 2020.
The phone will come a "great camera" featuring bigger sensors
The report, citing an anonymous tip, claims that Nokia 9.2 will come with a "great camera", packing bigger imaging sensors. The company would partner with Japanese tech giant Toshiba for these new camera sensors. However, we don't know how this camera setup would look like.
For context, the Nokia 9 PureView has a ZEISS-sourced penta-lens rear camera module.
It will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset
The rumored Nokia 9.2 is also tipped to come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, the latest flagship mobile processor from Qualcomm. Notably, the same chipset will power some of the other premium smartphones such as the Galaxy S20 series and OnePlus 8 smartphones.
Nokia 9.2 will sport a bezel-less display
Meanwhile, according to a separate report by Nokiamob.net, the Nokia 9.2 will offer a bezel-less display. However, we don't know if the handset will get the in-trend punch-hole design, or a waterdrop notch, or a pop-up camera-based full-screen look.
The handset is likely to come with a 32MP or 48MP front-facing camera, support for wireless charging, and not offer a 3.5mm headphone jack.
HMD Global is also working on a Nokia-branded foldable phone
Apart from the Nokia 9.2, HMD Global is also planning to launch a foldable smartphone that will take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Motorola RAZR. According to the report, the Nokia-branded foldable phone would be launched in late 2020 or early 2021.