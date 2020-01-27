YouTube Premium subscribers could soon get a free channel membership
Science
YouTube allows you to become a member of your favorite channel by paying a monthly fee in return for some exclusive benefits like loyalty badges, custom emojis, and extra videos. However, if you have a YouTube Premium subscription, you may soon get all these perks for free.
Reportedly, YouTube is working to offer one channel membership every month for free to all Premium subscribers.
New perk
Some premium subscribers are being prompted with the new perk
Some YouTube Premium subscribers, belonging to different countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, Norway, and Sweden, have been prompted with a link to redeem the new perk of getting a free channel membership for one month.
Clicking on the link redirects them to a page where they can choose 1 channel for the current month from a list of their subscriptions that offer memberships.
Information
Only free channel membership worth up to $5 is available
Notably, YouTube is giving away "1 free channel membership" that is priced under $5. The reason for this price cap is because certain channels offer different membership tier levels that can cost you over $5 per month.
In testing phase?
However, the freebie doesn't appear to be live right now
At the moment, the freebie does not appear to be fully available even for those who got the link to activate it. Meanwhile, some users have reported how they were charged for the channel membership despite the "free" nature of the offer.
Canada-based D Obvious wrote: "I received the offer, completed the subscription and it billed my credit card for 5 bucks. Wtf?"
Information
This perk could also benefit YouTube creators
All YouTube Creators get a 70% cut (after taxes) of the membership fee paid by subscribers. Hence, if YouTube rolls out this freebie for Premium subscribers, it could share a portion of the subscription fee it gets for Premium membership with the creators.