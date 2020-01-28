Here's how OnePlus aims to improve its cameras
OnePlus is working to bring several videography improvements to its existing and future smartphones based on the feedback that it got from a recently held Open Ears Forum in New York.
The Shenzhen-based tech giant has detailed all the issues raised by the attendees and how it aims to address them via future software updates.
Main improvements
Consistency in exposure, skin tone, and autofocus
OnePlus has said that its first priority is to tune exposure, color, and white balance across all of its cameras. For skin tone consistency, the company has said that it will improve via future system updates.
As for autofocus, OnePlus said it couldn't reproduce the issues raised by OEF attendees. However, it is planning both hardware and software updates to improve the autofocus capabilities.
Fine tuning
OnePlus will also improve sharpness, stabilization, and dynamic range
OnePlus has said that sharpness needs improvement across all scenarios and it is trying to find the new balance between sharpness and noise.
For stabilization, there are hardware limitations but the company will offer 4K super stabilization in some of the future devices.
The company is also working to improve dynamic range on videos, introduce some solutions for light flickering, and improve smoothness.
How?
Faster camera experience is also one of the main goals
Of course, people want a fast camera and OnePlus has said it is one of its main goals this year.
The company also plans to offer feature parity between lenses so as to allow users to shoot in the same resolution and frame rate. However, it's a hardware issue and is likely to be addressed on future smartphones.
Other solutions
OnePlus is working on several other issues as well
Alongside the aforementioned issues, OnePlus is also working on a single-handed videography mode, new video editing tools, night mode for recording in low-light conditions, social media mode, and an improved time-lapse mode.
The company is even considering to offer dual camera recording mode where you can use the standard and ultra-wide lens or rear and front cameras, simultaneously.