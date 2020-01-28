POCO X2 to be launched on February 4: Details here
Science
Xiaomi's spin-off POCO is all set to launch the sequel to its 2018 smartphone POCO F1. The upcoming handset will be called POCO X2 and will go official in India on February 4.
In the run-up to the launch event, POCO has teased some key features of the phone such as a high refresh rate display, 64MP Sony sensor, and dedicated liquid cooling.
Information
POCO X2 could be based on Xiaomi's Redmi K30
A new POCO handset was recently listed on the website of Bureau of Indian Standards with the model number M1912G7BI. Notably, this model number follows the series of the model number of Redmi K30 4G, suggesting POCO X2 could be based on the Xiaomi handset.
Design and display
POCO X2 will offer a 120Hz display
At present, we don't know how POCO X2 will look like. However, if it arrives as a rebranded Redmi K30, we should see a pill-shaped punch-hole display, quad rear camera, and side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Further, an official teaser has confirmed that POCO X2 will offer a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Interestingly, the Redmi K30 also comes with a 120Hz display (6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel).
Cameras
A 64MP quad rear camera is also on the cards
The company has teased that POCO X2 will come with a 64MP Sony IMX686 camera, the same sensor that serves as the primary module on the Redmi K30.
For context, the K30's quad rear camera has a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom, 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20MP+2MP combination.
Internals
Under the hood
POCO is also hyping the presence of a Qualcomm chipset and dedicated liquid cooling on the X2. So, given the similarity with Redmi K30, we can expect the upcoming POCO handset to offer an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor.
But can POCO surprise us with something more higher-end like the Snapdragon 855 Plus? We will just have to wait and watch.
Coming soon
Pricing and availability
If POCO X2 arrives as a rebranded Redmi K30, we can expect it to be priced around Rs. 25,000. However, if the company offers a flagship chipset, the phone will then arrive around Rs. 30,000.
Lastly, the POCO X2 will go official on February 4, and that's when we will get to know about its availability in the country.