Now, you can track Coronavirus online: Here's how
The outbreak of Coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China and different parts of the world has raised major alarms from governments and health institutions.
The fatal virus has been spreading like wildfire, causing pneumonia-like symptoms, and leading people to worry about protecting themselves.
Now, to help with this, a tool has been developed to track the spread of the virus online.
Here's more about it.
Online dashboard to track Coronavirus cases worldwide
Developed by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the tool in question serves as an easy-to-use solution to stay updated on the spread of Coronavirus.
It fetches data from the WHO and Centers for Disease Control and shows a map highlighting the locations of confirmed, suspected, and recovered Coronavirus patients as well as the places where deaths have been reported from the virus.
107 confirmed deaths in China
At the time of writing, the online dashboard showed that the virus has already claimed as many as 107 lives - all in mainland China - and infected nearly 4,500 people worldwide.
Most of these cases were from China itself, but other countries, including the US, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, have also reported cases and are trying to contain the spread of the virus.
No reports of India on the dashboard
The dashboard doesn't mention any Coronavirus case from India, although there is a scare of Indians suffering from the virus in China. One Indian woman, Preeti Maheshwari, is confirmed to have been infected by the virus and is battling for her life.
Reliable source to stay updated about Coronavirus spread
Currently, the new dashboard makes one of the most reliable platforms to understand the "outbreak situation as it unfolds, with transparent data sources."
This is critical, given that the panic stemming from the outbreak is leading people to unverified sources, even years-old games in some cases, to learn all about the virus and the ways to prevent its spread.
No way to prevent Coronavirus infect
Ever since the Coronavirus started spreading from the Wuhan City of China, scientists have been studying it to come up with effective treatments.
As per the CDC, there is no vaccine to prevent 2019-nCoV infection, but patients can protect themselves from being exposed by following basic care practices, including washing hands from time to time and avoiding physical contact with those who are sick.