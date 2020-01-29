#TechBytes: Tricks to become more productive while using Windows 10
Science
Now that Windows 7 has lost support and Windows 10 is the only option to stay in Microsoft's ecosystem, you need some essential hacks to get the most out of the OS.
The Redmond giant doesn't advertise the features hidden in Windows 10, but using them can significantly upgrade your experience.
Let's take a quick look at them.
Trick #1
'Secret' Start menu for quick access to important features
The main Start menu of Windows 10 is something we all know about, a space filled with tile-like apps.
But, there is also a second hidden Start menu, which provides quick access to features like the Command Prompt, Control Panel, and Task Manager.
To open it, use 'Window + X' key combination or right click on the Windows icon of the Taskbar.
Trick #2
Open taskbar programs more quickly
When you are writing something and quickly want to open a program from the taskbar, there is no need to reach out for the mouse.
Instead, you can simply hold the Windows key and press the digit corresponding to the number of the program on the taskbar.
So, if you hit Windows + 2, the second item on the taskbar will open.
Trick #3
Take screenshots, crop them instantly
While taking screenshots is pretty basic, there are eight different ways to capture screen on Windows 10.
The fastest among all is hitting Windows + Print Screen key, which instantly saves the screenshot in the Pictures > Screenshots folder.
And, if you want a specific portion, hit Windows key + Shift + S and drag your mouse to take a cropped screenshot.
Trick #4
Schedule calendar events from desktop
If you have Windows 10 November 2019 update, you can schedule calendar events without actually opening the calendar app on your system.
Just click on the date/time section on the lower right corner of the taskbar, select the date you want to schedule an event for, add the event name, time, and location and hit the 'Save' button.
Trick #5
Finally, use Focus Assist to dodge distractions
Windows 10 also offers a nifty feature called Focus Assist to help you dodge distractions and focus on your work.
The capability, accessed from Settings > System > Focus Assist, lets you choose between three different modes to define if all, a select few, or none of the apps should have the ability to send notifications while you are working or playing games.